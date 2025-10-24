Bonacio starts Phase 2 of Glens Falls South St. plans

Bonacio Development did a ground breaking Wednesday, Oct. 15, for its South Street Apartments, Phase 2 of the Saratoga company’s downtown Glens Falls projects on South and Elm Streets.

The $26 million, five-story complex on the site of the former Glens Falls Farmers Market pavilion will have 70 residential units including 11 supportive housing units. SUNY Adirondack plans to lease the first floor facing South Street for its workforce development programs.

In prepared remarks, Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins told the gathering, “This is Glens Falls. We think big. We find good partners. We don’t give up. We punch above our weight, and good things happen.

“Seventy units of affordable housing within walking distance of downtown businesses and new jobs are exactly the sort of community and economic development that will bring lasting impact.

“A critical part of the Governor’s housing team is New York State Homes and Community Renewal.

“HCR has come to know Glens Falls well having recently financed $70 million of renovation to the Glens Falls Housing Authority as well as this project. That is a big vote of confidence in our little city.

“This neighborhood at the start of the revitalization process in 2016 was the definition of downtrodden, a jumble of run-down buildings and barren, trash-strewn lots.

“Today there is no doubt about the momentum that these projects have generated. The change you see here was desperately needed and deserved. The days of the Madden Hotel, of Sippy’s and Sandy’s are gone. Economic prosperity has returned to the Street of Dreams.”

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved