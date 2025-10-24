Major turnout for Glens Falls ‘No Kings’

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

A massive turnout filled City Park, Glen Street and Bay Street in Glens Falls Saturday for the “No Kings” anti-Donald Trump rally in conjunction with events across the country.

I’d estimate as many as 1,000 people turned out, though it’s difficult to count.

Participants carried hand-made signs. Passers-by in cars seemed largely supportive, many honking horns and waving. A round-the-block march became an endless stream, even as others remained in the park and on the streets around the Civil War monument. Mood was upbeat.

Among the half-dozen speakers, co-organizer Bethany Lawrence said, “The United States of America does not, has not and will never bow to kings. What we’re doing here today is guaranteed in the Constitution. The act of gathering, of speaking truth to power and of assembling peacefully is our American inheritance.”



She and others encouraged participants to vote in upcoming local elections, and to donate money and time to non-profit groups whose work they support.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner said that she’d participated the day before in Sword Surrender Day at Saratoga National Battlefield Park.

“The Patriot Army had defeated the King’s Army for the first time in history,” Assemblywoman Woerner said.

Like “these patriots,” she said, “who came from all over the region, as all of you have….we too are fueled by that same sense of desire for liberty, for justice, for equality, for everyone. Those are the values we stand for, the values our country was founded on…and it is a joy to be with all of you patriots today.”



Assemblywoman Woerner said the last line of our National Anthem is a question: “Oh say, does that Star Spangled Banner still wave over the land of the free and the home of the brave?”

“Ladies and gentlemen,” she said, “we are the free, and we are the brave, but we can never take that for granted.”



•

Notably few detractors appeared. Some drove by, raising their fists; one waved a MAGA hat through the sunroof. A Trump flag waved among the City Park crowd, its carrier unhindered so far as I noted.

A lone pro-Trump individual marched around the Civil War monument in opposition to the protestors. Although they’d been prompted not to engage, some protestors shouted back.

One concerning moment happened on Bay Street. A driver aggressively and loudly revved the engine of his circa-70s classic car, repeatedly blowing black plumes into the air. Glens Falls City Police came swiftly to move him along.

With protesters lined as many as five deep along both sides of the road, this scene felt dangerously close to a tragedy.



At Salem’s ‘No Kings’

Chronicle reader Rob Southerland, who took the above photos, writes:



In previous weeks there have been some angry MAGA people with trucks laying rubber on the road, children expressing middle fingers to the anti Trump folks and Trump flags.

None of that today from the MAGA contingent of two people.

About 400 present from the Salem area. Very peaceful demonstration.

Interesting to view some of the signs; Trump harms farm workers and migrants, giving $20 B to Argentina, etc.



Someone asked me what good these types of protest do. Same question for Charlie Kirk gatherings.

I am just pleased that people can be gather peacefully, I also wish for dialogue between various groups.

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved