Mark: At Bolton Historical Museum’s ‘Landscapes Lost & Found’

Ambitious show of art from and about Bolton is a must-see & runs to Oct. 14
Chronicle editor Mark Frost writes: Yes, I finally made it to the Bolton Historical Museum’s summer show — and I urge you not to miss it. Wonderfully ambitious, it’s a showcase of Lake George art that ranges from 19th century classic views — painting below, Bolton Landing by Joachim Ferdinance Richardt (from Bernard R. Brown Fine Art) — to modern-day offshoots.
Admission is free, though as urged by a sign, I gladly put $5 in the donation jar.
David Smith, deemed by many the great American sculptor of the 20th century, here looks upon his work on the property where he lived & worked in Bolton. (Smith lived from 1906 to 1965, was in Bolton in parts of 1940s, 50s and 60s.)
This nifty Lake George view painted by Smith is Mark’s favorite piece in the show, incorporating Smith’s former fox farm, the lake and Tongue Mountain.
Domestic bliss — Smith and his then wife/artist Dorothy Dehner. It’s her painting, no doubt meant wryly, just a normal evening at home! They later divorced.
A work by Smith’s daughter Rebecca, which Mark says hit him just right in the context of this exhibition. Becca and Candida are Smith’s two children.
