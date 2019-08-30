Mark: At Bolton Historical Museum’s ‘Landscapes Lost & Found’

Ambitious show of art from and about Bolton is a must-see & runs to Oct. …

Ambitious show of art from and about Bolton is a must-see & runs to Oct. 14

Chronicle editor Mark Frost writes: Yes, I finally made it to the Bolton Historical Museum’s summer show — and I urge you not to miss it. Wonderfully ambitious, it’s a showcase of Lake George art that ranges from 19th century classic views — painting below, Bolton Landing by Joachim Ferdinance Richardt (from Bernard R. Brown Fine Art) — to modern-day offshoots.

Admission is free, though as urged by a sign, I gladly put $5 in the donation jar.





