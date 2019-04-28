Mark: A little bit about the Jacob Houston show at Hyde

Chronicle editor Mark Frost writes: Time gets away from me, so I’m grabbing this moment and this available space to call your attention to “A Magical World: The Art of Jacob Houston,” at the Hyde Collection, now through June 23.

Jacob Houston, as we’ve written before, is a young painter in Greenwich, who has made waves here, in New York City and elsewhere, with what the Hyde describes as “his idyllic land- and cityscapes and detailed glimpses into everyday life. With bright colors and enamel-like scenes, he romanticizes the places he travels, re-creating the world as he sees it — full of joy, wonder, and beauty.”

Hyde curator Jonathan Canning came upon Jacob’s work displayed in the garage of the Houston family home as Mr. Canning bicycled among stops on a Washington County artist studio tour.

Hurrah to Jonathan for getting out and about — and taking a new, local artist seriously and according him this showcase.

At the opening, the Hoopes Gallery was crowded — including lots of Washington County people, as Jonathan had hoped.

The curator talked about the art — particularly emphasizing Jacob’s inclination to paint in aerial views.

He asked Jacob some questions — he’s not the most talkative interviewee — but in answer to a query about his favorite artists, Jacob replied, “Michelangelo, Andy Warhol and Norman Rockwell.”

Jacob said he started painting because “it just came naturally for fun.” He’s pursuing it with some dedication now.

