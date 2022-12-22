Marathon Dance resumes format: March 3-4, back at South High

Responding to students’ “strong” desire to return to the traditional two-day format, the 46th annual South High Marathon Dance is now scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, 2023, at South Glens Falls High School.

“While we will be ready to change directions should conditions warrant, the current plan is to be back at the high school, the first weekend in March,” board member Gus Carayiannis said.

The last two years, the community fund-raiser has taken on place on a single day at The Great Escape.

The 2020 Dance at the school was one of the last local in-person events before Covid shut everything down.

“Because we are cognizant of the need to be cautious regarding student and volunteer health, we are in the process of reimagining parts of the event,” said a press release from the Student Chair Committee and adult Board of Directors.

Headed to $10 million?

The next Marathon Dance appears poised to exceed $10 million raised cumulatively. This year dancers raised $515,440.74 to aid 28 selected recipients, “bringing the 45-year total to more than $9.9 million raised for 619 beneficiaries.”

Other notes:

• All fundraising activities or events for the Marathon Dance, and the use of the South High Marathon Dance name or logos are subject to approval of the SHMD corporation, including donation jars at businesses and events by individual students seeking to meet their fund-raising goals. To conduct a fund-raiser or event, or to verify one that is scheduled, contact Events@SHMD.org.

• If approached for a donation, you may contact the committee to verify.

• To donate good or services: “Many businesses, individuals and organizations donate goods or services to the dance to be used as auction items, rewards for dancers, or to provide food for dancers, recipients or the concession stand,” noted the press release.

To do so, contact Donations@SHMD.org, “as soon as possible,” they say, “so that we may plan accordingly.”

• All donations of goods or services must be received no later than Friday, Feb. 17. Donations received later will be included in the 2024 Marathon Dance.

• Info: shmd.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/SHMDInc, or Twitter @shmdnow.

