Sunday, October 26, 2025

Our October 23 front page

October 23, 2025 Chronicle Front Page

Women in Business Issue! Mayor Collins ends his run. Halloween at full fright! Washington County tax payers: Help!!! SGF Parade. Thunder! Pat Dowd. Major turnout for GF ‘No Kings’. Dobkowski is in, Birkholz is out after 33 years as chair of Warren Co. Conservatives. Bonacio starts Phase 2 of GF South St. plans. Telescope Furniture helps replace Granville Lions warehouse. ‘Downtown Dogs’ spa set at former Hot Shots. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.

Check Also

Our October 16 front page

Prime-Time Seniors Issue! Hot race in Ward 4. Tom Wopat interview. Washington County aims to …

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!