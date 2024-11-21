Luzerne’s Merlino: ‘I won’t run again’

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: “I am not running for election next year,” Lake Luzerne Town Supervisor Gene Merlino, 80, announced at the end of Tuesday morning’s Tourism and Occupancy Tax committee meeting.



“I know I did this four years ago,” Mr. Merlino said, “but the town did a write-in campaign and I still got the job. This time even with a write-in I’m not gonna do it.”

Mr. Merlino said he will ask to step down from the Tourism-Oc Tax Committee next year, “but I will serve on the Board. Twenty years is a long time to serve.

“I have loved this Tourism and this Occupancy Tax committee. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs, little debates and stuff but it does great job for this community and I’m proud to be the chairman of this for so many years.”

