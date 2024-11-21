WAIT House & Open Door: What’s behind seeming surge in homeless & ‘dayspenders’

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

We emailed to ask Jamie Munyon and Jason McLaughlin, executive directors, respectively, of Open Door Mission and the WAIT House in Glens Falls: How is it that we seem to be seeing more homeless or at-large people in the streets?

First, What’s that about?

Second: Is there any truth to circulating rumors that “unwanted” people are being bussed here by other municipalities such as Albany or Saratoga?

Mr. Munyon wrote, “The large majority of the people that we are seeing on the streets in the daytime are individuals that have lived in our community for a long time.

“They are wrestling with addiction and mental wellness. There are many reasons why they are out and about and are more visible.

“In my opinion the primary reason we see so many of them is because our current systems do not set boundaries in ways that guide those stuck in these cycles to pursue treatment. The systems have been become too permissive and our policies too lenient.

“I am not suggesting that we go about arresting and incarcerating individuals that are struggling. I am suggesting that we have an obligation as a community to have policies in place that have treatment and recovery as central components.

“We are also obligated to provide these individuals with the opportunity to become part of a therapeutic community where they can find healing. We can certainly still allow for autonomy, but when someone with a serious mental illness does not receive the treatment they need, they may become a danger themselves and others.”

Mr. Munyon said, “We believe that individuals do not get sent to or travel to Glens Falls from other municipalities on a large scale.

“There are isolated incidents of this but I don’t believe that we can or should spend a lot of time on it. It’s not something we can control for completely, and it takes our attention away from the primary issues those in our community face.

“I will say that our county social services agencies and other service providers in the community are good to discourage this if we are confronted with it. When we can we do speak preventatively.”

Mr. McLaughlin wrote, “As a Runaway and Homeless Youth Provider, WAIT House does have occasions, although it is not frequent, that youth are referred from other counties due to the lack of youth shelters in New York State.

“The regulations for RHY programs are often frustrating because of the 30-day limit for youth crisis shelter placement.

“However, we can extend that time to 60-days with approval from the county, in which cases they always do approve.

“Due to regulations, we sometimes must discharge youth for one day and then re-admit the following day to complete the work to provide a housing plan based on the child’s need and family reconciliation or permanent housing.

“I have certainly heard the rumors that other counties are sending people to our counties for placement, but I would say that if this is true, due to Social Services Law, this would not come from the counties directly but may come from other shelter programs if they are at capacity.

“However, we have not seen this at WAIT House.

“The prevention aspect is so critical with our youth, and we are working to help reform our broken systems and re-entry processes from hospitalization or detention placement.

“For WAIT House, we are focused on preventing youth and family chronic homelessness, and we are working with our youth to provide wrap-around services once they leave the shelter, to help reduce the risk of recidivism and youths moving into adult homelessness.

“WAIT House will keep fighting for our community,” Mr. McLaughlin concluded.

