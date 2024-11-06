Lake George football incident: Student, 18, charged with ‘crimes against a child’

BREAKING: Zander Frost reports: The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced it has arrested a Lake George student, 18, in connection with an alleged incident involving the school’s Wolverines football team that occurred in August 2024 on a district bus.

“An investigation into this report revealed that students from the school’s Wolverines varsity football team engaged in a lewd act against a juvenile victim while on a Lake George Central School District bus returning from an event in Syracuse, NY,” a Sheriff’s release said.

“On Wednesday November 6, 2024 an 18 year old from Lake George was arrested and charged with Public Lewdness and Endangering the Welfare for alleged acts relating to this incident. The subject was arraigned at Warren County CAP Court earlier today and released following arraignment.”

“Due to the age of the defendant and the nature of the charges, the defendant’s name and additional details regarding the incident will not be released.”