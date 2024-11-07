Our November 7 front page

Veterans Day Issue! Italian cafe to Maple. Election results. Fort Edward celebrated school & itself. Wbg-LG-Bolton cancels perfect football season. NY Times owner key in Temple Beth El’s launch 100 years ago. Zach Walker’s new gig with Adk. Thunder. Glens Falls: Addressing tents in Cole’s Woods & Haviland’s Cove. Fort William Henry’s Field of 10,000 Flags. Fort Ann couple sets ‘Bastard Restobar’ at 72 South St.; was Dizzy Chicken. Great Meadow closed officially on Nov. 6. Fort Hudson to end home health agency; Eddy steps in. Her Adirondack Sniffari teaches all dogs new tricks. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

