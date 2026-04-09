Glens Falls still seeks operator for The Ed & 36 Elm

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The City of Glens Falls extended to tomorrow, Friday, April 10, its original deadline to submit proposals to operate The Ed, home of the Glens Falls Farmers Market, and the first-floor commercial space at 36 Elm, now called 36 Inc.

“We’ve had several folks make inquiries and ask for qualifications regarding the RFP, but none who’ve committed to submitting proposals,” Glens Falls Economic Development Director Jeff Flagg told The Chronicle on Tuesday.

Glens Falls in the Collins administration contracted with developer/building owner Sonny Bonacio for the city to lease the first floor of 36 Elm for events and marketing purposes in conjunction with The Ed.

Glens Falls took occupancy of the 36 Elm location on March 1.

Total cost of the city’s 10-year lease is approximately $900,000. The City’s Local Development Corporation will pay it.

Mayor Diana Palmer said previously she aims to find another entity to run both properties on South Street.

“The selected operator will operate and program” the 6,000-square foot Events Downtown Center, The ED, in coordination with the City and Farmers Market Association, said press materials — and also “develop, fit-out, and operate” the 5,000-square foot 36 Inc. “in a manner that supports local and regional producers, entrepreneurs and small businesses.”

Also: Provide year-round or multi-season programming “to the extent feasible,” coordinate staffing, scheduling, marketing and operations for both facilities” among other requirements.

See the City Website for details.

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