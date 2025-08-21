Former [farmacy] chef Colin Miner at Bistro LeRoux

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Colin Miner has joined the crew at Bistro LeRoux on Route 149 in Lake George, under chef-owners Jacob and Tiffany Guay.



“I’m really happy to be working with Chef Jacob,” Chef Miner said. He said they share some of the same culinary experiences, if about a decade apart.

Newly married and with a stepdaughter, Chef Miner, 35, said the new position allows him more family time.

He was at [farmacy] restaurant in Glens Falls for five years and previously at the Queensbury Hotel’s Park 26 Restaurant.

Chef Miner said he started July 1 at LeRoux and that he’s begun by “taking it easy,” doing prep work “and some specials,” versus “‘turn and burn,’ come in and immediately into the fire,” he said.

He posted a picture Friday of a new dessert special featuring “leftover pizzelles,” with coconut mousse, toasted coconut, roasted strawberries and roasted strawberry syrup with vanilla ice cream.

Chef Miner’s resume goes back to when he was 13 years old and helped out for an event his mom was working at The Inn at Erlowest, he tells The Chronicle. The Warrensburg graduate’s experience includes several years at Erlowest, The Lake George Club, and at Grace, a Michelin 3-star restaurant in Chicago.

