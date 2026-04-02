Kline & Boyd becomes ADK Optometry; Dr. Carolee Boyd still heads it

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

The name is changing from Drs. Kline and Boyd PLLC to ADK Optometry Group — but Dr. Carolee Boyd remains the principal in the optometry practice on Western Avenue in Glens Falls that is celebrating its 40th year.

“Anytime somebody sees a name change like that, they might assume they’ve been bought out by some PE [private equity] group,” Dr. Boyd said.

“It’s still our same crew. It’s just a rebranding and a new name.”

Dr. Boyd said she joined the practice in 1994, brought in by Dr. Roy Kline, who founded the practice and retired from it in 2024.

Dr. Boyd purchased it in 2022.

Joining the practice soon is Dr. Boyd’s son Jarod Detrick, a Saratoga Springs graduate who is finishing up at Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

His arrival will bring the practice back to four doctors, alongside Dr. Dawn Chivers and Dr. Punit Jain.

The name change to ADK Optometry Group also simplifies things. Dr. Boyd still practices under her maiden name even though shortly after her career began she became Carolee Detrick.

Office manager Alison Beames said the new name reflects everyone in the building. “It’s all inclusive — not only doctors, but licensed opticians, optometric technicians, front desk staff. Everyone.”

They are also debuting an interior renovation.

As to her son’s joining the practice, Dr. Boyd said that 10 years ago, “I had horrible tendinitis in my right hand, so I had to really limit my writing and mouse usage.” She said she “bribed” Jarod “to come scribe for me for the summer in the exam room so I could use my hand less.

“My hand got better, but then it did pique his interest in our trade.”

An East Greenbush native, Dr. Boyd said she landed in the area after an unexpected phone call while finishing optometry school. She applied to another practice, which referred her to Dr. Kline.

“Dr. Kline called me at eight o’clock on a Sunday night and asked me to meet him here at nine,” she laughed. “My husband was like, ‘I’ll drive you.’”

Dr. Boyd was hired shortly thereafter and became a partner in 1998.

“Dr Kline and I matched very well,” she said. “We were always kind of on the same page, we were always forward thinking, big on technology and keeping up with the times.”

The office is newly renovated.

Dr. Boyd asks, “You ever walked into a doctor’s office and been like, man, this place looks like it’s straight out of the 70s or 80s? We want to have that fresh, up-to-date look.

“We take pride in utilizing new technologies. By keeping up with technology, the practice stands the best chance at survival.”

Dr. Boyd mentions the shift from manual to digital refractors. “All our refractors that we check your prescription with, they’re all computer automated and digital — versus the old style refractor where we’re changing the lenses manually with our arms up in the air.”

She also cites their in-hour lens work. “We do make a lot of our own glasses here on site,” and they offer pre- and post-op Lasik care, Dr. Boyd said.

She said the practice has more than 80,000 patients in its database and sees roughly 10,000 annually.

Office manager Laura Phillips says, “We’ve seen the parents that brought their children in. Those children are now adults bringing their own children in.”

Dr. Boyd said adding a fourth doctor will reduce wait times for appointments.

She adds, “All of us are hopeful that Dr. Kline feels the practice is in good hands, and that we will continue to be forward thinking and progressive.

“It is important to me that our patients truly experience that concierge-like custom optical experience as your vision is priceless. We will treat you like family. I am very grateful for the loyalty, dedication and hard work my incredible staff puts forth each day.”

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