Mexican restaurant Mi Rancho Alegre set at former Red Lobster

Mexican restaurant Mi Rancho Alegre will lease the former Red Lobster at Queensbury Plaza, Michael Palumbo, chief operating officer of Flaum Development, which owns the plaza at 750 Upper Glen Street, told The Chronicle.

“Since Red Lobster closed, we’ve had tremendous interest in the site from a wide range of prospective users. Given the building’s layout and its position as an outparcel, we felt that a restaurant remained the most appropriate and highest-quality use for the space.

“That said, we were also very mindful of the existing tenant mix within the plaza. It was important to us to bring in an operator that would complement — not compete with — the current restaurant offerings. Mi Rancho Alegre stood out as a strong fit in that regard, offering something distinct that adds to the overall dining experience at the property.”

In the same plaza, just north of the former Red Lobster, Seven Brew Coffee will open. Construction has started on its drive-thru kiosk.

In the main plaza, Burlington (formerly Burlington Coat Factory) plans to open in the former JoAnn Fabrics location. The Chronicle broke that story in February.

We learned of Mi Rancho Alegre coming to the Queensbury Plaza in the Albany Business Review. It said Mi Rancho Alegre has locations in Hudson, Rochester, Lake Katrine and Syracuse.

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On March 26, Syracuse.com wrote about the the Mi Rancho Alegre that opened there in December 2025.

“There will undoubtedly be people bemoaning the opening of Mi Rancho Alegre or another of its kind, with calls of ‘Does Syracuse really need another Mexican restaurant?’ the writer said in part.

“To that, I say two things: first, the Denny’s closed in 2020, so you had plenty of time to open something else.

“Secondly, as we pulled into the nearly full parking lot on a Friday night and entered the boisterous dining room full of diners, the answer to the pessimist’s question is, apparently, yes.”

— Ben Westcott/Mark Frost

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