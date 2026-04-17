Kate Hogan to run for NYS Supreme Court Justice

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Former Warren County District Attorney Kate Hogan posted on Facebook that she is running for State Supreme Court Justice, Fourth Judicial District.



She has served as a judge on New York’s Court of Claims since 2017, appointed by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The Facebook post says she is also an Acting Supreme Court Justice, handling civil matters throughout the Fourth Judicial District.

Ms. Hogan plans a “family and friends campaign kickoff party” on Thursday, April 30, at the Carriage House at Fort William Henry. Tickets: $100, with sponsorship opportunities from $250 to $1,000. Info: www.judgekatehogan.com.

The Fourth District includes all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington Counties.

The Facebook post says Ms. Hogan was “the first woman ever to serve as District Attorney in Warren County,” for 16 years.

“Judge Hogan is a native of Hudson Falls, a graduate of Hudson Falls High School, St. Lawrence University, and Washington and Lee University Law School. She began her career as a prosecutor in the Brooklyn DA’s office before returning home to the North Country….

“She and her husband Kevin raised their three kids, now all adults, in Glens Falls where they continue to make their home today.”

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