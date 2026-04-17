Glens Falls Fire Capt. Richard Stafford pleads guilty to theft from union

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Glens Falls Fire Department Captain Richard G. Stafford, 45, pled guilty in Glens Falls City Court on Tuesday morning to one count of Petit Larceny.

He admitted to the misdemeanor, and to have stolen property, namely $520, from the Glens Falls Firefighters Union.

Mr. Stafford was represented by Attorney Kevin Bruen of the FitzGerald Morris Baker Firth law firm.

Judge Lawrence Elmen presided.

According the plea agreement, Mr. Stafford will be sentenced to “no more than three years of probation and no less than a conditional discharge,” said the Court, providing he is not rearrested on any new charges, Judge Elmen said.

He will be required to perform 50 hours of community service.

Sentencing is set for July 7.

Restitution has been made, Judge Elmen also noted, and all parties notified.

In the course of accepting Mr. Stafford’s guilty plea, the Judge asked, “Did you know it was not your money to take?”

After a consultation at the bench, Judge Elmen rephrased, “Did you know that the money was union money?”

Mr. Stafford said yes.

As part of the plea agreement, the District Attorney’s office said two charges of Forgery in the 2nd Degree, a class D-non-violent felony, were “brought down” to a lesser charge.

Asked later to clarify, County DA Jason Carusone told The Chronicle, “It’s my understanding that he pled to the misdemeanor in satisfaction of the charges.”

The State Police Special Investigations Unit arrested Capt. Stafford on February 17, accused of “fraudulently writing and cashing two checks associated with the fire department union account and keeping the funds for personal use” when he was union secretary.

He has been on paid administrative leave since December 8, after the theft was discovered.

Lieutenant P.J. Callahan, president of Glens Falls Firefighters Union Local 2230, told The Chronicle at the time of Capt. Stafford’s arrest, “When the discrepancy was noticed, we immediately turned it over to the authorities, and we’re cooperating with all agencies.”

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