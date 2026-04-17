Log Jam founders first built Char Steer

Mark,

Follow-up to article on the Log Jam’s 50th anniversary [April 9 Chronicle].

The Bailey brothers’ — Pete & Tim — original restaurant was in Bolton Landing (family always summered at a camp on Cotton Point).

They started the successful eatery the Char Steer in the mid-60s. As it was a seasonal operation, they also had the “food concession” at Gore Mountain as a source of winter income.

Pete & Tim were at the Char until 1977 when they sold to Rey Andersen, who had worked for them for several years both in Bolton and at Gore.

In 1969 they, also, ventured into another hospitality property — The Anchorage Resort, which was developed into an upscale residential subdivision 8 years later.

The Baileys became disenchanted with the business climate in New York State.

Pete & Tim’s families had become huge winter skiing enthusiasts when at Gore, so they made the decision to leave our area — sold everything including the Log Jam — bought a ski mountain in Conway, New Hampshire, where they have lived ever since.

So to paraphrase the radio commentator, Paul Harvey, now you have heard the rest of the story!

— Deanne Rehm, Bolton Landing

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