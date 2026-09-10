Jeff Mead out as Thunder prez & GF’s arena; Tadd Sipowicz in

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: “Leadership Change at Harding Mazzotti Arena and Adirondack Thunder,” headlined a Friday afternoon pre-Labor Day weekend press release from the The Adirondack Civic Center Coalition.

It delivered shocking news: “Jeff Mead is no longer employed as president and general manager of the Harding Mazzotti Arena, nor as president of the Adirondack Thunder ECHL hockey team.”

No explanation was given.

Mr. Mead, reached by The Chronicle, declined to comment.

Civic Center Coalition President Dan Burke had not returned a Chronicle message by press time.

Mr. Mead, a 1992 Glens Falls grad, returned in 2015 to run the then Civic Center. He’s also a SUNY Potsdam graduate.

The press release said Tadd Sipowicz, chief revenue officer of the Thunder, has been appointed interim general manager of the arena, and interim president of the team. “A native of Hudson Falls, Sipowicz joined the Thunder in the 2016-17 season,” said the Coalition. He was previously Director of Business Development.

“He has been instrumental in orchestrating major revenue-producing events for the team and the facility.”

“We are very pleased that Tadd is prepared to step up and take on these increased responsibilities, and we look forward to another record Adirondack Thunder season,” Mr. Burke was quoted.

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