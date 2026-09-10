Housing dropped from Corinth Rd. medical complex plan; Qby. blames DEC sewer delays

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

“DEC sewer uncertainty is stopping Queensbury development,” says Ward 4 Councilman Tim McNulty.

He reached out to The Chronicle to describe the Town’s efforts to resolve issues with the Department of Environmental Conservation on sewer requirements and development project approvals.

Mr. McNulty says the medical complex planned on Corinth Road has dropped its 48-unit residential component intended to house medical professionals, staff and families “because the developer could not wait indefinitely for a resolution.”

“That means lost housing, construction jobs and wages, and potentially new families for our schools and community,” Mr. McNulty said.

“Queensbury paid for sewer capacity (from Glens Falls). We need the City, Town and DEC working together now on a clear path that allows us to use it….

“The concern is becoming increasingly significant because Queensbury has purchased sewer capacity from the City, yet DEC’s current requirements are making it difficult for us to utilize that capacity.”

Mr. McNulty provided Town notes on the issue, from discussions with Town Water/Wastewater Director Chris Harrington and updates from Yates Scott Lansing, a project engineer who subsequently met with DEC representatives.

From those notes: Queensbury and Glens Falls have had an Intermunicipal Agreement for wastewater treatment since 2002 that was amended in 2012. The Town purchased approximately 300,000 gallons per day of wastewater treatment capacity, later adding some 86,000 gallons per day in additional capacity associated with Carey Road projects.

DEC has review jurisdiction over residential projects exceeding 2,500 gallons per day and those requiring sanitary sewer extensions. It does not have jurisdiction over commercial projects if they connect directly to an existing system.

“The remaining question is how the City has accommodated new flows and whether existing City offset work can support Queensbury projects,” said the report, referring to systems in place to offset potential overflow situations due to heavy rain or snow melt, for example.

“DEC representatives said they are not seeking to hold up projects, development or growth; they are seeking submissions addressing the regulatory requirements.(Mr. Lansing’s) assessment is that the immediate issue is primarily intermunicipal and technical.”

The most direct opportunity to move projects forward, Mr. Lansing said in the Town report, is to work with Glens Falls to document current City offsets to such potential overflow situations that may be applied to the capacity already purchased by the Town, and confirm that with DEC.

Glens Falls Mayor Diana Palmer tells The Chronicle that City officials are meeting with the Town on this issue.

“We are working very well together. I did advocacy to the Governor’s office on behalf of all of us,” including Queensbury, Moreau and South Glens Falls, who also purchase capacity from the City, she said.

“The City has done a good job separating millions of gallons of stormwater from the sewer system,” Mayor Palmer said. “We think that should be considered when looking at development plans. DEC has been receptive to us demonstrating the work that we’ve done.”

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