53rd Adk. Balloon Fest opens Sept. 17 at Crandall; 10 special shapes

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The 53rd Adirondack Balloon Festival opens on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 17, at Crandall Park on Glen Street in Glens Falls.

It continues with events on Friday afternoon to evening, Saturday early morning to night, and Sunday morning — all at Warren County’s Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.

The 10 expected special shape balloons this year begin with a patriotic theme to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States: A larger-than-life U.S. Flag, the new-to-us Space Shuttle, triangle-shaped Star Tet, Tiny the Fire Dog with special 250th banner, and numerous other red-white-and-blue balloons.

Other shapes, new this year: Johnny Panda, Keef the Teef (a brand-new friendly rat making its debut here) and a pink-haired penguin named Rock, who they’re touting as a new girlfriend for Festival alum “Tall Steve” the penguin.

Tall Steve is back this year, along with Puddles and Splash the Penguins, and Pico the Baby Peacock.

“Thursday is homecoming day,” says Balloon Festival president Mark Donahue. It’s the unofficial “locals day,” before crowds come for the weekend events at the airport.

“You see everybody you know there.” You’ll also see several of this year’s special shape balloons, Mr. Donahue says — although not the Flag Balloon or the Space Shuttle, which are too large for the Crandall Park field.

Thursday also marks the opening of Balloon Fest merchandise sales.

“There’s always long lines for that,” Mr. Donahue says. Opening ceremonies are at 5:30 p.m. Also Thursday: Music by Across the Pond, the Beatles tribute band, begins at 5, as do food truck and other vendors, and kids’ activities.

Balloons launch around 6 p.m., wind- and weather permitting.

Again this year, some hot air balloons will remain for a mini-Moonglow at dusk, when tethered balloons will be lit from inside with their propane flares, while music plays.

See the Balloon Fest schedule on pages 5 adn 6.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, the festival plans a tribute to Balloon Fest stalwart Russ Barber, who passed away earlier this year. The Chronicle was his long-time balloon sponsor. The tribute is planned to take place at 6 a.m., prior to the morning briefing at the Pilots’ Tent on the Wrrren County Airport tarmac.

Balloon Fest seeks 100 to help crew; training Sept. 12

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The Adirondack Balloon Festival will offer it annual pre-Fest crew training program on Saturday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m. at Warren County Airport.

Balloon Fest president Mark Donahue said getting help is “very critical” this year.

“The Flag and Space Shuttle balloons are so large and heavy, they need 50 volunteer crew members, each, to put them up.”

“These envelopes are probably 1,000 pounds each,” Mr. Donahue says. The “envelope” is the fabric or material of the balloon that is filled with air heated by propane flame so it can fly.

“Literally, if if we don’t have the help, the balloons are not going to be inflated,” Mr. Donahue adds.

The training prepares volunteers on how to help the crew unroll the envelope, get it laid out, filled with air and ascending. They’ll also learn about helping to chase a balloon and take it back down after landing.

The festival encourages groups to join Saturday’s training and plan to crew together, for employee team building, they suggest, or for a family experience. Training is appropriate for ages 14-up, Mr. Donahue says. Younger kids can also help balloonists on the spot as they prepare to fly and again as they re-pack their balloons after landing.

In addition to the training, the airport DJ will announce a call for volunteers, as needed, before each flight.

Pre-Fest emergency training

Prior to the Balloon Festival, on Wednesday evening, Sept. 16, guest balloonist Henry Rosenbaum, balloonmeister of the massive Albuquerque Balloon Festival in New Mexico, and Adirondack Balloon Festival assistant balloonmeister Tony Saxon will offer a program for regional fire and EMS companies at the South Queensbury Fire Station.

The topic is “what-if” scenarios for ballooning accidents, Mr. Donahue says: “How do you respond? What do you do when you get there? Don’t be a hero, for example: Don’t touch the balloon; don’t get electrocuted yourself.”

Mr. Rosenbaum will fly his Tiny the Fire Dog balloon at this year’s Adirondack Balloon Festival — the pilot’s first appearance here, Mr. Donahue notes. They met at Albuquerque last year, “and he’s been a huge help to us,” -introducing new data technologies for pilot registrations.

Pre-Balloon Fest party downtown

The City of Glens Falls and Glens Falls Collaborative will hold a downtown block party Wednesday, Sept. 16, 5-8 p.m., the eve of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.

Music by Jukebox Rebellion, classic cars, vendors, kids’ activities and some Take a Bite food offerings.

Glen Street will be closed to traffic from Centennial Circle to Bay Street, and Maple Street will close between Bay and Ridge Streets for the party.

Official Balloon Festival events begin with Thursday, Sept. 17, from 4 p.m. to dark with the annual Crandall Park launch, Opening Ceremonies and mini-Moonglow.

Thursday, Sept. 17 • Crandall Park

Across the Pond Beatles Tribute, 4-6 p.m.

Opening ceremonies, food vendors, kid’s activities, first merch sales, 5:30 p.m.-on

5:30-6:15 p.m. Flight of up to 15 balloons, including some special shapes

7:45 p.m. Mini-Moonglow including some special shapes

Friday afternoon, Sept. 18

Floyd Bennett Airport, Qby. • Gates open 3 pm

Music by Newell Family Band, 4-6 p.m.

Balloon Craft Fair with 50+ vendors hosted by Zonta, kids’ activities, food vendors, Balloon Art Show, merch sales, more.

5-6:15 p.m. Flight of up to 70 balloons including special shapes

Saturday, Sept. 19

Floyd Bennett Airport • Gates open 4:45 am

All day: Food vendors; Balloon Craft Fair with 50+ vendors hosted by Zonta; bounce houses, crafts and games for kids; merch sales; Balloon Art Show; much more, 5 a.m.-night

6:30 a.m. Flight of up to 80 balloons, including special shapes

Music by Strand Theater Band, 2-4 p.m.

Music by Fortunate Sons, 5-7 p.m.

5 p.m. Flight of up to 50 balloons, including special shapes.

7:45 p.m. Airport Moonglow, 30-40 tethered balloons “Lighting Up the Night”

Sunday, Sept. 20

Floyd Bennett Airport • Gates open 4:45 am

All morning: Food vendors; Balloon Craft Fair with 50+ vendors hosted by Zonta; bounce houses, crafts and games for kids; merch sales; Balloon Art Show; 5-10 a.m.

6:30 a.m. ‘Walter and Joan’s Mass Ascension,’ flight of up to 80 balloons including special shapes. Airport closes at 10 a.m.

Some Balloon Festival basics

Free admission. Arrive early to secure parking and avoid traffic, including between flights on Saturday. All flights weather permitting.

NO Dogs, except for ADA-designated service animals.

NO Drones, remote-control aircraft, golf carts, electric bicycles or smoking.

For morning launches, be prepared for chilly weather & wet ground. Expect high traffic Saturday after the evening flight and before & after the Moonglow.

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