Katy’s Wine & Whiskey Bar at South & Elm eyes June 29 opening

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Katy’s Wine and Whiskey Bar — the corner ground-floor tenant in Chris Patten’s multi-use redevelopment at South and Elm Streets — is looking at a June 29 opening, Mr. Patten told The Chronicle during a quick walk-through last Tuesday. The bar-restaurant is a joint project by Katy Foster and Bill Dingman. The chef is Colin Miner.

Ms. Foster described her plan for the 2,800 square-foot space as “not late night, a higher end whiskey and wine bar with a kitchen,” with 79 seats, with a large, center bar and two- and four-top tables. She told The Chronicle previously they aim to employ 12 to 15 people.

“We are proud to be part of South Street’s revitalization,” they wrote on Facebook, “offering an elevated, welcoming space with select wines and whiskeys. With warm and moody vibes, designed for a memorable night out. Where every detail is thoughtfully curated with intention.”

Mr. Patten, speaking as a handful of crew members worked on the Katy’s project, said, “Judd’s is next.”

That’s Judd’s Tavern, the second coming of Judd Gershon’s former Lake George bar-eatery, expected to open later this year in Mr. Patten’s bold blue building.



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