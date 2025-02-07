It’s done; Dems pick Blake Gendebien to run for Congress

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The 15 Democratic county chairs of New York’s 21st Congressional District announced Tuesday their “unanimous support for longtime North Country resident Blake Gendebien as the candidate they will nominate when and if a Special Election is called” to fill Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s seat after her expected confirmation as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.



The announcement apparently quashes the candidacies of Dylan Hewitt, the South Glens Falls grad profiled in last week’s Chronicle, and Paula Collins, who lost to Rep. Stefanik in November but sought to run again.

The Democratic chairs’ press release said, “Mr. Gendebien, owner and President of Twin Mill Farms in Lisbon, since 2002, as well as Vice-Chairman of Agri-Mark Dairy Cooperative covering New York and New England, brings an authentic voice that will fight for sensible solutions to the challenges affecting NY-21 and this nation.

“As a husband, father, farmer, small business owner and former school board member, Blake will fight to lower costs and secure our borders.

“An outsider to the political arena, Blake Gendebien embodies the voice and grit that distinguishes this district.”

