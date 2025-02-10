Post-Star publishing disrupted due to ‘cybersecurity event’

The Post-Star was unable to publish last week’s Tuesday and Thursday paper editions on time due to a ‘Cybersecurity’ event, its parent company Lee Enterprises says.

It also curtailed its digital editions.

The newspaper wrote on its website Monday, Feb. 10, “Delivery of The Post-Star’s Tuesday and Thursday papers was delayed until Saturday. Its Tuesday and Thursday E-editions were also delayed, until Friday, but the Saturday E-edition was able to release on time”

Issues seem to persist. The Post-Star’s February 9 & 10 ‘e-editions’ don’t show normal front pages — they show crossword puzzles instead.

A website alert banner still says in part, “We are currently undergoing maintenance on some services, which may temporarily affect access to subscription accounts and the E-edition.”

The Post-Star’s article explaining the incident quotes Lee Enterprises CEO Kevin Mowbray in an email to employees as saying: “We are now focused on determining what information — if any — may have been affected by the situation.”

“We are working to complete this investigation as quickly and thoroughly as possible,” he added. “We have notified law enforcement of the situation.”

TechCrunch reported Monday on the Lee Enterprises situation.

It said, “According to a February 3 email sent to all Lee employees…Lee reported that one of its data centers hosting applications and services used by Lee employees and media outlets were offline, including its systems for subscriber services.

“An email to Lee employees sent later the same day said that its call center applications, some phone lines and other core systems, including its VPN for remote employees and single sign-on for accessing applications, were inaccessible.”

Lee said its “computers were hit Monday morning [Feb. 3], and many of Lee’s newspapers initially were not able build pages and publish, though the company has since worked to print and deliver back issues.”

Lee Enterprises owns newspapers across 24 states, including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and in New York The Buffalo News and The Citizen in Auburn as well as The Post-Star. It also owns marketing services, digital publications and weekly and specialty publications.

Lee suffered a cyber attack in 2021. The Wall Street Journal reported, “Iranian Hackers Broke Into Newspaper Publisher Lee Enterprises Ahead of 2020 Election.”