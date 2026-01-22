BYU will retire Jimmer’s 32 jersey

Glens Falls native Jimmer Fredette will have his No. 32 jersey retired by Brigham Young University at the Cougars’ game against Colorado Feb. 14, becoming the fifth BYU player to receive the honor.

“Ever since I stepped on campus at BYU, I was welcomed,” Fredette was quoted in a BYU Athletics press release.

“I felt the love from my coaches, teammates, students and faculty. I wanted to be successful at the university both on the court and off. I never imagined what was going to come the next four years. It became some of the greatest years of my life, with one of the most magical seasons in BYU history. Being a part of that was an honor. Now to be recognized among the all-time greats forever in the rafters is a surreal feeling. I’m so excited to enjoy that moment with all of Cougar Nation, in the building and around the world.”

