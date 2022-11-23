Hudson Falls’ Jonathan Beagle is league Rookie of Week for UAlbany

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Former Hudson Falls basketball standout Jonathan Beagle is off to the races in his freshman season at the University of Albany.

The 6’9” forward was named the America East Rookie of the Week after averaging 8.3 rebounds over 3 games.

He’s averaging 10.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game on the season.

Against Union College last Tuesday he recorded a career best 17 points, 13 rebounds and 2 blocks.

After Jonathan’s junior year at Hudson Falls, he reclassified and played two seasons at St. Thomas More prep school in Connecticut, said Gregory Smith, the Hudson Falls Varsity Basketball Coach.



“Although it was a devastating loss for the Hudson Falls HS team — not everyday we have a D1 talent,” Coach Smith told The Chronicle in an email exchange, “it ended up being a great decision for Jonathan.

“He was able to mature and develop in ways that wouldn’t have been possible if he stayed in the traditional HS path.”

Coach Smith said Jonathan left Hudson Falls with 943 points and “would have probably made a run at being the schools all time leading scorer (1400, Andy Cronin).”

Jonathan still works out with the Hudson Falls team in the summer, and his younger brother Nick is on the JV squad.

Several current players made the trip down to watch Albany take on Siena.

“We are all super excited about Jonathan’s early success at UAlbany,” Coach Smith said.

“Jonathan is a talented player that has worked really hard at his game to develop the toughness required to play inside at the college level.

