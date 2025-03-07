Hudson Falls’ Connor Murphy signs with NHL’s Calgary Flames

The NHL’s Calgary Flames announced Thursday that they have signed Hudson Falls native Connor Murphy to a one-year, two-way NHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Mr. Murphy, 26, is a goaltender who played college hockey for Union College and Northeastern University.

The contract is valued at $775,000 average annual value.

The Flames’ release said, “Murphy, a native of Hudson Falls, NY has spent this season split between the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers and the ECHL’s Rapid City Rush. With the Wranglers, Murphy has appeared in four games, posting a 2-2-0 record with 111 saves. In the ECHL, he has a record of 8-6-4 with a .912 save-percentage and a 2.97 GAA along with one shutout.

“Last year, Murphy appeared in 15 AHL contests for the Wranglers, posting a .922 save-percentage, a 2.54 GAA, one shutout and earned a 4-4-3 record.

The 26-year-old joined the Flames organization prior to the start of the 2023-24 campaign after a 91-game college career split between Union College and Northeastern University.”