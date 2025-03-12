Kerrie’s Northway Diner eyes Fort Edward location

Chronicle Staff Writer Ben Westcott reports: Kerrie Leclair, owner of Kerrie’s Northway Diner east of Northway Exit 18 in Queensbury, seeks to move her restaurant to Fort Edward.

Kerrie’s on Broadway would be located at the former Taco Situation location at 70 Broadway across from The Anvil Restaurant.

Ms. LeClair introduced the idea at last night’s Fort Edward Planning/Zoning Board meeting.

She said she plans to close her Queensbury diner as soon as she receives formal approval for her new one.

“I have been looking quite some time for a new location,” she said, adding that she loves the 70 Broadway space and thinks it will fit her plans very well.

“As far as serving the food, it’s going to be the same, the classic diner food,” she added. “Maybe a couple little changes on the menu, but my customers love what we serve, so I wouldn’t want to change it up too much.”

A public hearing is scheduled for April 16.