Hudson Falls boy, 11, struck by truck, airlifted to Albany Med; mom is optimistic

The Hudson Falls Police Department reported that a child, 11, was struck by a pickup truck Saturday. He was flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Lexi North told The Chronicle that the victim was her son, Ryan. “He’s stable. He’s good,” she said.



“He is one strong kid. He’s been pretty with it considering he’s on a second surgery now.”

Ms. North said from Albany Med, “He’s got a long road. Several surgeries, but everything that’s wrong can be fixed.

“He had no head injury. So I’m very thankful for that, but a lot of other pretty severe injuries.”

She said Ryan’s spirits are good.

Police said the accident occurred on William Street at around 4 p.m., April 22.

They said the driver, Roger Rock, 56, of Hudson Falls, “attempted to stop and swerve to avoid the child, but ultimately crashed into a nearby telephone pole.”

“Rock remained on scene at the time of the accident and fully cooperated with the police investigation,” they said.

Mr. Rock was not injured.

Police said no tickets have been issued but the incident is under investigation.

Ryan is still recovering in Albany.

Ms. North said doctors and nurses have said “he does less complaining than most adults that they have to deal with.”

“He still has his sense of humor. And his manners are top notch through it all. Even when he’s half asleep coming out of surgery,” she added.

A Gofundme was posted Tuesday by Michele French, Ms. North’s cousin.

“Ryan has a very long haul ahead of him, and we are so thankful that he is such a strong and healthy boy,” the Gofundme reads.

“Lexi, his mom, has been at Albany Med with him by his side. She is Ryan’s sole provider and works a full-time job that she has had to put on hold for the moment and will be focusing on getting Ryan better and making sure he has what he needs emotionally.

“The money raised through this fund will go directly to Lexi for use for Ryan’s Medical bills, her bills at home and for all the necessary items that Ryan may need in the future.”

It seeks to raise $5,000. Link: Gofundme.com/f/medical-bills-for-ryan-and-lexi

