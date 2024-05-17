Thunder foe Florida has former 1st-round NHL pick: Josh Ho-Sang

Chris Liggio, formerly Chronicle staffer and sports commenter, writes:

Tonight, our Adirondack Thunder begin the second half of their quest in pursuit of the Kelly Cup, facing off with the Florida Everblades in the ECHL Eastern Conference Final.



Florida is pursuing their third straight championship, which would cement them as a dynasty. While Adirondack was the better team in the regular season, Estero’s squad will have a high-end player that wasn’t on their roster last time they faced off in early February.

​Rarely do former first-round National Hockey League selections find themselves at this level, but the Everblades’ Josh Ho-Sang was drafted 28th overall by the New York Islanders in 2014. He suited up in 11 regular season tilts towards the end of the year after an injury rehab.

Obviously, things didn’t work out at the game’s highest level but make no mistake, Ho-Sang’s talent will be on display.

Many of you may not realize there was a time when he was considered more talented than Connor McDavid, the greatest player on Earth today.

What Ho-Sang lacks in defensive capability is made up for with great puck possession, handling and speed. One player certainly does not win a series, but the Thunder must have a game plan to shut down the playmaker.

Game 1 starts at 7 p.m. tonight here in Glens Falls.

