Garden Time opens annex at Binley’s former garden center

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer



With Binley’s having shut down its garden center after sale of the property on the corner of Dix Avenue and Quaker Road in Queensbury, nearby Garden Time has opened an Annex there.

It will offer bedding plants, flowering annuals, vegetable starts, tropicals, geraniums, hanging baskets, shrubs and bagged mulches, soils, and fertilizers.

“We’re going to try to give the Binley customer the same quality plants that Binley’s was known for,” Garden Time owner Frank Troelstra told The Chronicle.

“Might as well introduce the Binley customers to Garden Time,” he said. “I think it’s just synergistic.”

Mr. Troelstra said, “Binley had a good following of their customers, they’ve been there for many years, and the facility was there….It’s very typical to ours, so we thought it was a good match.”

Binley’s Florist continues to operate there, but the garden center closed after Binley’s owner Wally Hirsch sold the 7.25-acre property for $1.25-million earlier this year and retired.

Long-time Binley’s Florist general manager Tami Field bought the flower shop and continues its services.

Mr. Troelstra comments, “I think in the future here, it’s in the works, that she’s probably going to set up a retail flower shop at Garden Time.”

He said Ms. Field “was looking for a new home and she approached us.”

At the time of the property sale, Mr. Hirsch said the new owners, Hospitality Syracuse, plan a Taco Bell there.

Mr. Troelstra said of Garden Time’s use of the Binley site, “We don’t know how long it’s gonna last. I may have another season there, I may not, depending on how fast or what develops over there.”

