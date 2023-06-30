Hilary Stec to resign as At-Large Queensbury County Supervisor

Hilary Stec said that she will resign as Queensbury At-Large County Supervisor in a letter addressed “To the Warren County Republican & Conservative Committees, County Chairman Kevin Geraghty, Board of Supervisors and the Town of Queensbury.”

The letter continued, “It is with deep regret that I am providing notice of my resignation as At-Large County Supervisor for the Town of Queensbury, providing 30 days’ notice, with my final employment date of July 31, 2023. Should you feel the need to fill the position sooner, please advise.

“As a result of recent personal life changes, I will no longer own my current Queensbury residence, requiring me to relocate, along with my son. With the lack of full time income and support, affordable housing and financially secure employment in the area, I will be relocating outside of the district, requiring me to resign from my position on the board.

“With all due respect to my fellow representatives and committee persons, it has been an honor to count you amongst my friends and work alongside you, knowing how deeply you care about the Town of Queensbury and Warren County. This community has been a wonderful place to raise my son. I wish you all the best.

“Hilary A. Stec, SPHR, SHRM-SCP”

Ms. Stec was appointed to the seat by the Queensbury Town Board in February over several other applicants after the resignation of Rachel Seeber on January 21.

She was one of eight candidates running for the four Queensbury at-large seats in November.