Weather Routing: Glens Falls juggernaut

By Hannah Hughes, Chronicle Summer Staff

Weather Routing, Inc. in Glens Falls employs 55 meteorologists who guide freighters, cruiseships, yachts, fishing vessels and even ocean kayakers and swimmers worldwide.



“We provide weather information for…individual vessels and get them from point A to point B, with weather and safety, and in the last decade, also making sure that they’re minimizing fuel when they come across the ocean to lessen the emission of greenhouse gasses,” company President Stasu Bizzarro told The Chronicle.

WRI’s team is available to its clients 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to discuss any weather or performance related questions, often speaking live with Weather Routing’s team.

Mr. Bizzarro said Weather Routing’s use of “real time meteorologists” in combination with computer-generated models and tools really appeals to customers, specifically cruiseship companies.

“Because of weather and safety they would like to use traditional meteorologists as much as possible versus computer-generated, so there is a huge interest in that avenue,” he said.

“We’re providing the guidance, basically, for saving lives.”

Mr. Bizzarro, a maritime meteorologist himself, has worked for Weather Routing since 1996. He said the company had four employees when he joined it in 1995.

Weather Routing currently has about 57 employees, all who work in person in Glens Falls in shifts around the clock. Many have come here from other states and even other countries.



“A lot of meteorologists usually start in the Northeast because we have such diverse weather,” said Mr. Bizzarro.

They continue to hire. (See sidebar below.)

Weather Routing Inc., was founded in 1961 by William Kaciak in New York City and has been owned since 1992 by W. Peter Wirfel. As the cost of living increased, the company moved north, continuing their work using satellites and the Internet without having to be on the coast.

Its offices are located downtown on two floors of the classic Joubert & White building on Warren Street that was redeveloped by Peter Hoffman. Famed horse-drawn buckboards once were manufactured here, and the building retains wood, brick and markings of tool and equipment installations.

Weather Routing offers a variety of data tracked by satellite and computers, and its around-the-clock meteorologists are available to speak to directly to clients in real time.

“It’s primarily winds and seas, but at times we provide things such as temperature, visibility, and what we call general weather conditions, such as, for instance, if it’s going to thunderstorm,” said Mr. Bizzarro.

Weather Routing runs its own maritime-based weather models, but also accesses data from agencies like the National Hurricane Center.

They guide ships away from certain waters, like military areas or “eco safe zones.”

They can also look at a vessel’s fuel consumption to ensure it is running as efficiently as possible.

“We provide them with what we call a recommendation of a route, because sometimes the shortest route is not necessarily the quickest route or…the safest route,” Mr. Bizzarro said.

“We will make sure that we route them around any weather that they are not able to handle comfortably, and then we hopefully get them on time to their destination.”

A newer dimension involves alternate energy sources. “We provide weather information for…the development of the offshore wind farms along the east coast of the United States,” Mr. Bizzarro said. “These wind farms will…reduce the carbon footprint across the globe.”

Weather Routing is involved in the 62-turbine Vineyard Wind ocean clean energy project now being installed 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard

Mr. Bizzarro said that there aren’t a lot of similar companies left. “A lot of them either dismantled or were bought out by larger companies that are centered over in Europe and Asia,” he said. Their two principal competitors are in Europe and Japan.

Mr. Bizzarro said he finds it interesting “to be challenged to produce an accurate weather forecast as the world’s weather changes across the globe.”

As Weather Routing continues to expand, it’s clear that the company is ‘making waves’ in Glens Falls and around the world.

Weather Routing client: French wine

Weather Routing in Glens Falls plays a key role in quality control for the largest distributor in France of wine and spirits, WRI president Stasu Bizzarro told The Chronicle.

“Temperature and humidity affect the cork,” Mr. Bizzarro said. “They get a lot of spoilage.”

Weather Routing tracks and directs shipments worldwide looking to assure the quality of the wine and spirits is maintained.

Mr. Bizzarro said they even track the products when they move by rail. He said it’s the very rare client they work with on land as well as water.

— Mark Frost

Weather Routing continues to hire



“Immediate Openings Summer/Fall 2023,” says the website of Weather Routing, Inc.

One job they seek to fill: “Marine Synoptic Meteorologist/Technician

“Location: Glens Falls, NY (On-Site Position)”

The listing elaborates:

“B.S. in Meteorology is required. Knowledge or experience in tropical meteorology and/or wind, sea swell forecasting is highly desirable, but we are willing to train the right individual. Applicant must possess excellent communication skills and be motivated self-starter along with knowledge of world geography and typical office computer software.”

Among requirements listed:

Minimum Bachelor’s degree in Atmospheric Science/Meteorology

Strong writing skills (able to succinctly describe synoptic weather patterns)

Strong verbal phone skills

Helpful courses: oceanography, climatology, geography, statistics

Familiar with observation and forecast data including: metars, various model data, ASCAT

Familiar with interpreting satellite data for various features including: tropical storm development, frontogenesis, low development, cold air surges, and more

Some marine (boating/sailing) experience/knowledge helpful, but not required

Strong desire (and willingness) to be a part of a team effort

Previous experience with ship routing / post voyage analysis also highly desired, but not required

