By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer



The Chester Town Board voted unanimously last month to approve a new logo that no longer features American flags.

“The one we had was created for the Bicentennial in 1999. And we’ve been using that as our logo since,” Supervisor Craig Leggett told The Chronicle. “Never changed it after the Bicentennial was over.”

Now the town is returning to its “traditional” style, featuring the town seal. “In order to unify the look that the Town uses on all its media and vehicles, a new logo was proposed that incorporated the ‘traditional’ single tree logo with the ‘modern’ bicentennial colors and backdrop,” Mr. Leggett wrote on Facebook.

Some on social media faulted the move.

George Mike Stannard: “What was wrong with the old one? Did the flags offend someone….lol”



Brian Place: “There is no reason to remove the American Flag from any state and local government, and no justification for any substitution.”

Mr. Leggett said the change is not a statement on patriotism. In “the history of the town of Chester, our logo never had American flags on it for generations. And our town has always been a patriotic town.”

“We fly flags in our cemetery, at our landfill, at our recreational area, at our municipal center that presides over the Veterans Memorial…

“We fund flags to be distributed to all the veterans’ graves and our cemeteries in town. People are confusing the function of the logo with other issues.”



While there was some discord on social media, he said he’s gotten lots of positive feedback too.

Mr. Leggett said it will be brought for discussion at the next Board meeting.

