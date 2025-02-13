Adventure Family Fun Center sells for $1.38 million, new use expected

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe reports: The 5.6-acre Adventure Family Fun Center on Route 9 south of The Great Escape sold on February 4 for a total of $1.38 million — $1.15 million for the real estate and the rest for equipment, Realize Brokers principal Nicholas Ketter tells The Chronicle.

He said seller Justin Ermiger’s father, the late Ken Ermiger, founded the amusement park in 1997. “In 2007 he put on a large expansion.”

The purchaser is NYHDCO LLC — NY Highlands Distilling Company, owned by Andrew Carayiannis, who plans other uses for the property, Mr. Ketter said.

The Chronicle reported in October that Mr. Carayiannis and Chris Sander went before the Queensbury Town Board, seeking to open a craft distillery at the corner of Bay Road and Glenwood Avenue in Queensbury, across from Lowe’s.

The Adventure Family Fun site has three buildings with a combined 39,860 square feet, heated, air-conditioned, sprinklered, with up to 40 foot ceiling height. The outdoor Go-Kart track is 23,960 square feet, said the listing.

“It was on the market for a while,” Mr. Ketter said. “At first we were asking $2 million. Just after the new year we dropped it down to $1.5. That spurred major interest, multiple offers and many interested parties. They made a very strong offer.”

