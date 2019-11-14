Gordon on JG3’s Syracuse debut

Chronicle News Editor Gordon Woodworth writes: Joseph Girard III’s Syracuse debut went very well, all …

Chronicle News Editor Gordon Woodworth writes: Joseph Girard III’s Syracuse debut went very well, all things considered.

The Orange got drilled 48-34 by defending national champion Virginia, but JG3, the former Glens Falls star and the state’s all-time leading high school scorer, looked very comfortable.

Interestingly, he mostly played point guard. When he chose SU, it was thought he would come off the bench and back up shooting guard Buddy Boeheim.

And when he first entered the game in the first half, that’s what he did. But soon, he was playing point, and playing it well, replacing starter Jalen Carey. In fact, JG3 played 22 minutes, four more than Carey.

His first SU basket was, fittingly, a three-pointer from the top of the key that hit the back iron, bounced straight up in the air, and cleanly slipped through the net.

JG3 had two assists and two turnovers, and was 1-for-6 shooting. He forced a couple of shots, but it’s hard to blame him for that. Syracuse’s offense was horrendous, and they needed someone to take control and jack up some shots. Who better than JG3?

He was in control, and didn’t look out of place at all. And he might have won himself the starting point guard slot, at least for the time being.

The reality is this team, right now, is not very good. That gives JG3 an opportunity to show his complete set of skills, something he really didn’t do in high school because he was such a prolific scorer. All in all, a very positive first game for JG3.

