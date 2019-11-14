Betty Little: ‘I haven’t decided’ whether to seek Senate re-election

State Senator Betty Little, in her ninth two-year term as 45th District State Senator, already …

State Senator Betty Little, in her ninth two-year term as 45th District State Senator, already has a challenger for November 2020 in Democrat Kimberly Davis, the current Clinton County treasurer.

Has Senator Little decided if she will run again next year? “No, I have not,” she said when contacted Monday morning. “I’m one way one day, and one way the next.”

“I will have to make a decision in January,” she told The Chronicle, “because with the entire [primary] process moved up, you can start getting signatures on petitions at the end of February.”

Now that the Republicans have lost their State Senate majority, Sen. Little’s power is considerably reduced.

Reached Monday, she said she’d just attended a Veterans Day breakfast at the Glens Falls VFW with her son David, a retired Navy pilot who now lives in Queensbury. “The best part of the job is being in the district and meeting people and talking about issues,” she said. “This is the best part of the job.”

Ms. Davis was to address the Glens Falls chapter of Democracy for America on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Its coordinator Larry Dudley said in a press release:

“A resident of Plattsburg, Davis is an experienced and tested candidate, having won two terms as Clinton County Treasurer, where she currently serves.

“She was a former town assessor and graduated from SUNY Plattsburg summa cum laude with degrees in business, philosophy and a minor in accounting. She was also a branch manager of the Glens Falls National Bank in Plattsburgh and campaign manager for Tim Merrick’s race for the same seat in 2006.”

We asked Assemblyman Dan Stec if he would seek the seat if Sen. Little decides not to run? “I would definitely consider it,” he said, “but again, it’s very early, and we’ll cross that bridge when and if we get to it.” — Gordon Woodworth

