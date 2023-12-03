Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Approval sought for Hoffman Carwash at site of Steve’s Place restaurant.

The application is on the Glens Falls Planning Board agenda for Tuesday, Dec. 5. The Steve’s Place property on Broad Street is for sale.

Hoffman is proposing “a 5,750+ FS Car Wash building with associated access drives and queuing lanes, 15 self serve vacuum spaces, and 7 employee spaces.”

“The proposal includes demolition/removal of the existing buildings…The proposed project will have one (1) full movement access drive to Broad Street. The overall disturbance associated with the proposed project is 1.31 acres.”

The restaurant continues to operate serving breakfast and lunch seven days a week.

