Glens Falls: Two for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Here’s what’s planned in Glens Falls and Hudson Falls to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. …

Here’s what’s planned in Glens Falls and Hudson Falls to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Friday: Show, speakers in HF

Milayne Jackson’s seventh annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Tribute Show is Friday, Jan. 17, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Strand Theatre on Main Street in Hudson Falls.

This year’s gathering especially honors veterans. The guest speaker is Kendall X. Hicks of Saratoga Springs, a 30-year veteran of the Army National Guard, and Exalted Ruler of Frederick Allen Elks Lodge 609 in Saratoga. All veterans invited.

Musical performers include The Veterans Chorus, directed by Penny Schiek.

Also on tap: Recreation of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech by guest Travis Tucker; dance performance by Lucy Reid; and music by The Heavenly Echoes Gospel Group of Troy, JV and the Cutters, Jonathan Newell and son Brandon, Catherine Reid, Adrena Hill, Makayla Coalts, Neal Herr, Gisella Montanez Case and Ms. Jackson’s trio, with Jeff Kingsley and Gary Brooks.

They’ll also recognize State Senator Betty Little, a previous keynote speaker.

Admission is by $10 donation. Again this year, a portion of proceeds will be donated to the SPCA, Ms. Jackson said.

Sunday in GF March, talk, music

The annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Birthday Celebration is Sunday, Jan. 19, beginning at 3:15 p.m. at Glens Falls City Hall. Snow date is Monday, Jan. 20. It’s free. Info: 480-3923.

The event begins at City Hall with remarks from NAACP officials and local dignitaries, followed by a march to Christ Church United Methodist.

The theme is “Expressing the Dream Through the Arts.

An ecumenical service celebrating the legacy of Dr. King begins at 4 p.m. It will include art exhibits by Glens Falls area students and the World Awareness Children’s Museum; and performances by Gisella Montanez Case; The Glens Falls High School Octet, directed by Abigail Sery; Hudson Falls High School Choraliers, directed by Diane Havern; and the Queensbury High School Madrigal Singers, directed by Matthew Gaulin. Students of Harrisena Communty Chruch and Temple Beth El will also particpate.

Robert Regan, former mayor of Glens Falls is emcee.

The church will open at 3:30 p.m. for those who are not coming to the march.

Copyright © 2020 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.