Glens Falls gets a ‘beat cop’

Police Officer Noah Pooler is Glens Falls’s new downtown beat officer.



Mayor Diana Palmer created the dedicated position, “meaning that his time is spent on the beat, not being drawn to other areas of the city or being called back to the station to cover a duty inside,” said a City press release.

“It’s part of the mayor’s adjusted focus for policing downtown. The mayor has been working with the police department to address concerns” of downtown business owners, residents and visitors.

Mayor Palmer thanked GFPD leadership, “who made this happen,” singling out Assistant Chief Kyle Diamond.

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