7 Easter Egg hunts Saturday, April 16

Easter Egg hunts are back in fuller force this year, including one for dogs and one for adults. See the Chronicle Calendar for full listings.

All of these are on Saturday, April 16:

• Glens Falls: St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, 9:15-11 a.m. Egg hunt, refreshments, visits with the Easter Bunny. Free. Register: 798-0989.

• Glens Falls: City Park, by Crandall Public Library, 9:30-11 a.m. Adirondack Health Institute offers an Egg Hunt, plus arts & crafts, music, bounce house, games, and visits with the Easter Bunny. Free. Info: ahihealth.org.

• Queensbury: New Hope Community Church, 454 Corinth Road, at 1:30 p.m. For children in 5th grade and younger. Free. Info: 798-5778.

• Warrensburg: Nettle Meadow Farm Sanctuary, noon-2 p.m. at 484 South Johnsburg Road. Search for Easter eggs filled with goodies to share with the animals. Bring your own basket. Treats for kids, too. Free. Info: nettlemeadow.com.

• Granville: Easter Egg (Apple) Hunt, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Hicks Orchard. Rather than plastic eggs, children will search for colorful, foil-wrapped apples in the orchard. Free candy for all participants. Admission also free. Register: hicksorchard.com.

• Schuylerville: K9 Easter Egg Hunt, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hudson Crossing Park, County Road 42. Plastic eggs “hidden” throughout the park are packed with treats for dogs, provided by Lazy Dog Cookie Company. $10 suggested donation. Open during park hours. Note: Also all day Sunday, April 17. Volunteers will replenish the eggs throughout the weekend. Info: hudsoncrossingpark.org.

• Saratoga Springs: Adult Easter Egg Hunt, 2-7 p.m. from lead location at Soundbar Saratoga, 6 Caroline Street. Grownups invited to search for 500 hidden eggs at six participating bars and restaurants. “Remember there is a possibility you have church the next day,” organizers suggest. “Keep it classy.” Cost: $25. Register: eventbrite.com/e/saratoga-adult-easter-egg-hunt.

Gore: Sunrise Service plus kids’ egg hunt

Gore Mountain Ski Area in North Creek will hold a non-denominational Easter service atop its Bear Mountain summit on Sunday, April 17, at 7 a.m. Transportation provided aboard the Northwoods Gondola. Details: goremountain.com.

The gondola will run from 6:15 to 6:45 a.m. only. Rides are free, but guests must show a ticket to board the gondola — season passholders should bring theirs, or Gore will provide on site. Guests may also bring folding chairs on the gondola.

Gore is offering a brunch buffet to purchase in the Lodge after the service.

There will be a free Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 12 & younger, at 9 a.m.

In case of weather, the service will be held at the base lodge or on the sundeck.

Breakfast with Bunny

West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company offers Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 16, 7 to 11 a.m. at the Firehouse, 49 Joe Green Road. Cost: $10, $5 ages 3-12. Info: 792-0161.

On the menu: Pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, home fries — plus kids get a photo with the Easter Bunny and a treat.

