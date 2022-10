The Glens Falls Rotary Club presents its annual Citizen of the Year Award to a non-Rotarian who exemplifies Rotary ideals of service in the local and regional community, and professional and personal ethics.

Rotarian of the Year is for a current member of the club, not on the Board, who exemplifies the ideals of Rotary by their outstanding service to the club.





