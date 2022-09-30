Glens Falls Rotary Club’s 100 year party, downtown, Saturday

Glens Falls Rotary Club celebrates “100 years of Service Above Self” — 1922 to 2022 — with a “Rotary Rockin’ 100!” party Saturday, Oct. 1, in downtown Glens Falls.

The party is Saturday, Oct. 1, from noon to 5 p.m. on “The Green” as Rotary calls it —the triangle of lawn at the corner of Bay and Glen Streets.

Food trucks and vendors will be located on Glen Street, next to the green space/park — including Martha’s Ice Cream, The Hungry Traveler, Jennie’s Smoothie Truck, and the Rotary Bread Dough Trailer. Notably, the Bread Dough trailer will be staffed by non-Rotarians, so the club members are free to meet with the public.

On Bay Street, the plans is for “dozens” of antique cars. Bay Street will be closed from Glen to Washington Street.

Also: Children’s activities, bounce house, displays and demonstrations.

Club projects and history will be shared with video and displays.

Raffles will benefit the Glens Falls Rotary Foundation, which donates more than $50,000 to community efforts each year.

Radio remote by Froggy 100.3.

Entertainment line-up

The Kickoff: Announcements, welcomes, and speeches, 12 noon.

Kaleb Dingmon Band, 12:45 p.m.

Laura Roth & Hui Cox, 1:45 p.m.

Amorak Youth Drum Circle, 2:45 p.m.

Ray Agnew, 3:15-4 p.m.

