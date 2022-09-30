Rotary’s highest honor its Charter Day Award

The Glens Falls Rotary’s Charter Day Award, a club tradition since 1966, is the highest and most prestigious honor to one of its members who has served the Club, District and the community in the outstanding ways, bringing distinction to our club and to Rotary. The honoree exemplifies the ideals of both the club and of Rotary. Honoree may be a current member of the Board. The Charter Day Award is traditionally presented as close to the club’s Charter Date of April 21 as possible, but the final schedule depends on the availability of the recipient, which traditionally is kept secret until the actual presentation.

Charter Day honorees, 1966-2022

2022 Kevin O’Brien

2021 Kim Bren & Brian Corcoran

2020 Cindy Amell

2019 Steve Borgos

2018 Dave Bogue

2017 Kevin Markham

2016 Art Norton

2015 Tom Hoy

2014 Ted Brothers

2013 Jacquiline Touba

2012 Lincoln D. Cathers

2011 Donna Farrar

2010 John Mucha

2009 Rev. Monty Robinson

2008 Charles Adams

2007 Thomas Haley

2006 Patricia A. Joyce

2005 William E. Fitzgerald

2004 Joseph E. Trombley

2003 Lloyd Cote

2002 Paul L. Dowen

2001 Col. Robert Krug

2000 H. John Schutze

1999 Fred A. Carvin

1998 John P. Cushing

1997 Paul Pontiff

1996 Richard C. Merrill

1995 Col. Robert Avon

1994 Dr. Jack V. Irion

1993 John L. Haanen

1992 Darwin E. Leland

1991 Dr. Richard D. Garrett, Sr.

1990 William M. Roden

1988 Dr. Robert C. Westcott

1987 Richard K. Dean

1986 James K. Minnick, Sr.

1985 Robert P. Larsen

1984 Ames T. Barber

1983 Orson C. Beaman

1982 Merritt E. Scoville

1981 Robert. L Edwards

1980 Earl L. Ellsworth

1979 J. Gardiner Bridge

1978 Frederick G. Bascomb

1977 Rev. Herbert B. Hudnut

1976 Harold R. Lawson

1975 Irving M. Falkenbury

1974 Robert N. King

1973 Maurice H. Simmonds

1972 Walter P. Reichert, Sr.

1971 Rev. Gary E. Germain

1970 Harold M. Long

1969 Edward J. Trimby

1968 Arthur P. Irving

1967 Stanley H. McArthur

1966 Alfred S. Clark

Copyright © 2022 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved