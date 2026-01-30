Glens Falls Police Officer John Hogan III, who PBA said stole, paid $$ back; case sealed

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Official word came from the Glens Falls Police Department on December 3 that one of their own, former Officer John Hogan III, had been arrested on Dec. 2, accused of stealing more than $5,000 from the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association while he was PBA Treasurer.

The Chronicle has now learned the arrest, arraignment and plea all happened on that day. The case is over and sealed.

Newly elected Saratoga County District Attorney Brett Eby responded to The Chronicle’s request for an update on the case. The Saratoga County D.A.’s office handled the prosecution.

“The disposition and the handling of the case occurred and was pled on December 2 in Glens Falls City Court,” said D.A. Eby.

He said Mr. Hogan “made full restitution to the Police Benevolent Association, and also resigned his position.”

The full restitution amount was “a little over $6,000,” Mr. Eby said.



Technically, former Officer Hogan had resigned on October 31, more than a month prior to the arrest and court case, “but that was part of the disposition of the case,” Mr. Eby said.

Mr. Eby was not District Attorney at time of the arrest or court case, but he said he was updated on the status of the case by the prosecutor who was there.

The criminal case had been referred to the Saratoga County DA’s office, rather than Warren County, because the Warren County DA’s office has regular dealings with the Glens Falls Police.

Prosecutor Joseph Frandino is Bureau Chief of the Saratoga DA’s General Felony Unit. The acting DA at the time was Jennifer Buckley.

Glens Falls City Judge Gary Hobbs heard the case.

Asked how it came to be that the disposition was sealed, Judge Hobbs told The Chronicle, “It’s a statutory thing. It’s not something that the judge does out of his or her discretion.”

Judge Hobbs said, “For example, if there’s an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal, or if there’s a conviction for a violation, not a crime, there is a statute that calls for a sealing of the records.”

This means, he said, “They are closed, they’re not available to the public,” except with specific exceptions, such as, “if they’re needed in another case, for some reason.”

Judge Hobbs said disposition of a case is sealed “every time there’s a an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal or a conviction less than misdemeanor.”

“I just don’t remember what happened in this case,” of Officer Hogan, said Judge Hobbs, adding, “I also can’t comment on cases.”



•

The Police Department’s press release itself is a mystery. Headlined “Criminal Arrest of former Glens Falls Police Member John Hogan III,” it was posted on their Facebook page on December 3 and removed some time later on that same day.

The Police Benevolent Association issued its own December 3 press release saying, “According to the findings of our internal review, John Hogan III withdrew funds and failed to make required deposits totaling more than $5,000,” while he was PBA Treasurer at the time.

“Due to the dollar amount constituting a felony charge, it was promptly referred to the New York State Police and the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office to ensure a full, independent criminal investigation be conducted,” the PBA said. It added that it would have no further comment on the matter.

State Police investigated and arrested former Officer Hogan on December 2, but on a charge of Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Asked why the charge was reduced, Mr. Eby said, “Obviously getting restitution back in a timely manner was more important for them than a felony conviction. The Police Department wanted the victim to be made whole as quickly as possible.”

The Chronicle asked if Officer Hogan was sentenced to any jail time, whether the larceny would remain on his record, or if he faced any other consequences.

“The judge sealed the plea and the disposition,” Mr. Eby said. “I can tell you that there was a resignation and there was restitution….”



•

Meanwhile, a person purporting to be a relative of Officer Hogan posted on Facebook a purported letter on Glens Falls Police letterhead that was dated 11/10/25, with the signature of Jarred M. Smith, Chief of Police.

Addressed “To Whom It May Concern,” it said, “John Hogan was employed by the City of Glens Falls, New York, in the rank of Detective Sergeant, up until the date of his resignation for personal reasons, October 31, 2025.”

It went on, “At the time of his resignation, Det. Sgt. Hogan was not facing any administrative disciplinary action, nor had he been found guilty of any violations of Department policy by and/or through ei- ther the New York Civil Service Section 75 Hearing process or under the City’s PBA grievance process.”

That would contradict the Police Department’s December 3 release, which said, “The City of Glens Falls Police Department had placed…John Hogan III on paid administrative leave on July 29, 2025, in direct relation to alleged misconduct involving his role as the Glens Falls PBA Treasurer.”

Police Chief Smith has not responded to Chronicle calls and texts on the matter.

Former Mayor Bill Collins, while still in office in December, refused comment, saying it was between Officer Hogan and the PBA.

