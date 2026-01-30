St. Mary’s gala: Dr. Tedesco, 90, was honored; $40,000 raised toward elevator

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

The St. Mary’s Academy Great Hall was packed Saturday night as more than 250 people ­— including newly installed Albany Catholic Diocese Bishop Mark O’Connell ­— turned out to honor Dr. William Tedesco and raise money toward installing an elevator at the school.

“It was the most successful gala we have had so far. We haven’t totaled everything but I know we raised more than $40,000 for the accessibility project,” Gary Patton, church Business & Operations Manager, told The Chronicle.

“We need to raise over $1 million according to the architects. We have raised through fundraisers and donations somewhere close to $200,000. We have also applied for several grants and will continue applying for more to go along with our fundraising efforts to help get us to our goal sooner.”

Church Pastor Fr Scott VanDerveer told gala goers of the building’s illustrious history and that its Great Hall was modeled after Westminster Hall, London, by the architect Ralph Adams Cram, who designed both St. Mary’s Academy and First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls.

The ever-energized Fr Scott also touted The Great Hall as a great site for weddings, business meetings and other functions.

Meanwhile, St. Mary’s parishioners let Bishop Mark know their enthusiasm for Fr Scott — and their desire that the Diocese keep him in Glens Falls.

“Okay, okay, I get it,” the Bishop joshed when he spoke winningly to the crowd.

Mr. Patton told The Chronicle that Dr. Tedesco was an ideal honoree.

“All five of his children attended SMA, he has been a long-time parishioner of St. Mary’s and his commitment to the Glens Falls community and years of mission work made it an easy choice for us to select him as our honoree this year.

“He is an amazing man and great example for everyone. Also, unbelievably he is still working to help people and patients at 90 years old.”

Dr. Tedesco finally addressed the Gala.

“Father Scott tells me this is catered by Park & Elm. I have my suspicions, I’ll tell you why,” he said.

“This morning as I’m driving down Warren Street passing the church, I saw Father Scott walking from the Rectory to the Great Hall carrying a basket.

“I pulled over and I said, ‘Father, What’s in the basket.’ He pulled it out — it was five loaves and two fishes.

“I said, ‘Father, what is that for?’ He said that’s tonight’s dinner. I said, ‘Father, you can’t feed that multitude on five loaves and two fishes.’ He said, well, we’ll see, it’s been done before.

“I’m not saying anything but just think how much money the school could make if Father went into the catering business.”

Dr. Tedesco said, “St. Mary’s has been part of the heart and soul of Glens Falls for 143 years. The school, this room, a hundred years, on the National Register.

“Our personal history [with the school] was 21 years” of having at least one child enrolled. “We still to this day have many friends and connections to those 21 years,” said Dr. Tedesco. “When my son was dying, all the St. Mary’s friends stood up. It’s what happens in this community.

“It’s been my pleasure to live and work in this community for 60 years. It’s just been part of my life. So, thank you, thank you again.”

