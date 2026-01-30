Congress hopeful Smullen came to Chronicle

By Ben Westcott & Staff

Republican Congressional candidate Robert Smullen is making the rounds across the vast NY-21 district. “I’m going around everywhere in the district, talking to people, including the media, so they understand what I’m about and what I want to do in Washington.”

One of those stops was Fri-day at The Chronicle’s office, where Mr. Smullen described himself as a “listen, think and then act sort of person.”



“I believe I’m the best candidate for the job. I’m strong, I’m substantive. I know how Washington, D.C., works. I know how Albany works. I’ve been a legislator. I’m a servant-leader for the people. I’ve got the best opportunity to win this race.”

“I’m very in tune with what the people are thinking,” he said. “Of the people running, I think I’m the one that best that majority of the people of this district.”

Mr. Smullen, 58, was born and raised in Gloversville, served 24 years in the Marines, and then “moved right back to my hometown,” he said.

He said his father and grandfather were both Union bricklayers. “I grew up knowing the value of hard work and a work ethic,” he said.

Now Mr. Smullen is a fifth term state assemblyman representing New York’s 118th District. He said his father was also involved in politics, serving as Johnstown supervisor and chairman of the Fulton County Board of Supervisors.

Mr. Smullen says he’s a lifelong Republican and “a conservative Republican in fiscal matters.”

When asked if there’s anything he disagrees with President Trump about, Mr. Smullen responded, “What do you mean by disagree?” Pressed further, he didn’t come up with any disagreements.

“The President’s policies are very good for America,” he said.

Asked his view of current Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Mr. Smullen said she has done a “very good job.” He said, “I have big shoes to fill.”

He didn’t speak as highly of his primary opponent Anthony Constantino, the CEO of the Sticker Mule business in Amsterdam who lives in Edinburg.

“I think he’s unfit to serve in the office,” Mr. Smullen said.

He said, “He owes me an apology for calling me a f-ing coward. I was in the United States Marine Corps for 24 years. I served three combat tours in Afghanistan. I went to Afghanistan after 9/11. My unit was part of the First Marine unit that went into Afghanistan after New York was attacked.

“I went back again as a combat adviser in 2006-07. I went back again in 2011 and 2012. I did my duty for my country.

“I received a Bronze Star. I was awarded the Combat Action Ribbon. Received the Legion of Merit. I’m no coward.”

Mr. Smullen said Mr. Constantino has already spent a couple million dollars on the race and “says he’s going to spend $5 million more.”

“He thinks he can buy a congressional seat. That’s not the way politics works, not in this district.”

Mr. Smullen said Mr. Constantino “was not a Republican until 2024.”

About ICE — Immigration and Customs Enforcement — we asked: Should ICE stop what they’re doing, say in Minneapolis? [Note: The second shooting death occurred after this interview.]

Mr. Smullen said, “Well, there’s a lot of things going on in Minnesota, so you’d have to be more definitive as to what they’re doing that you object to and what you are in favor of, before I would be able to answer. I’m in favor of ICE and making sure that they’re following U.S. federal law and doing their operations.”

Mr. Smullen said he “believes in immigration very thoroughly,” but that people here illegally need to face justice “as soon as possible.” He said he wants the rule of law and due process to be followed.

Asked about the U.S. having arrested President Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, Mr. Smullen said, “I most certainly support that. Maduro was a narco-trafficker. He was responsible for crimes that were committed. He was a leader of a foreign country, and he was actually unelected from the position, but refused to leave power. As I understand it, within their own country, many of those folks wanted him out as well. Our Special Operation forces did a fantastic job of going in and conducting an arrest operation, removing him and having him face justice. He’s in New York facing justice right now.”

What should the U.S do in Venezuela?

“You’re asking me a foreign policy question. The foreign policy goal for the United States and Venezuela is to make sure that they are brought into the economic system and that the people of Venezuela are able to flourish based on the oil revenues that they have there, and the system of international trade is done fairly, and that the United States has good relations with Venezuela in the future, which is what I think is going to happen.

“The people of Venezuela elected another person to be their leader, but that person never took power because of what was happening. So they should have an election, and they should decide. It’s for the Venezuelans to figure that out.”

Should the U.S. take Greenland?

“I don’t think that’s going to happen. I think we are already in Greenland, and we have to make sure that we keep the Russians and the Chinese out. There’s some strategic interests there that are certainly very important to the United States and its future security.

What about the way President Trump has approached the issue with Denmark and the EU?

“That’s part of the normal push and shove of international relations. What’s going on has been happening for a long time, and I think it sorted itself out.”

Mr. Smullen has been endorsed by the Warren County Conservative Committee, Republican Committees in Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties, and Herkimer County Legislature Republicans.

Mr. Constantino has yet to announce such an endorsement, but he claims that he is ahead in polling conducted by his campaign.

Mr. Smullen said he’d love to debate Mr. Constantino.

“I am absolutely going to win this race,” Mr. Smullen said. “I’m going to win the primary, and I’m going to win the general election, with the support of all the people.”

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved