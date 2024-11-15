Glens Falls plays Ravena for Section 2 Class B title on Saturday

The 10-0 Glens Falls Black Bears will play 8-2 Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk for the Section II Class B football championship Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. at Shenendehowa High School.

Last year Ravena spoiled Glens Falls’s undefeated season by beating the Black Bears 35-27 in the championship game.

“We are excited to make it back to the championship game and have a rematch of last year’s game vs Ravena,” Glens Falls Head Coach Pat Lilac said.

“They are a very good team and it’s a great challenge for us.”

Glens Falls is the North Division one-seed. Ravena is the Reinfurt Division one seed. The two squads haven’t faced each other yet this season, but.

Glens Falls advanced to the championship game with a 29-7 home win over Hoosick Falls-Tamarac (7-3), the North Division three seed, on Friday night.

The Black Bears previously defeated Hoosick Falls-Tamarac 40-7 on Sept. 20.

“We were happy with how we executed Friday night,” Coach Lilac said. “It can be difficult playing a team the second time in the same season. We were excited about how our offensive line controlled the game, and our defense has been playing well.”

Senior quarterback Brody Holcomb completed 12 of 18 passes for 145 yards and two TD’s — a 14-yarder to senior Oscar Lilac and a 27-yarder to sophomore Chase McTague. Junior Jordan Baker ran for two touchdowns, a 7-yarder and a 15-yarder. He had 218 total yards on the ground on 20 carries. — Ben Westcott

