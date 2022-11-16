Glens Falls Lehigh Cement plant to shut down in 2023

rations will be shut down in a phased manner in 2023.” Lehigh Hanson, Inc. announced today “that it has made the difficult decision to halt cement production” at its Glens Falls plant that employs 85 full-time employees. “Operations will be shut down in a phased manner in 2023.”

The plant has been in operation since 1893.

“Lehigh Hanson is committed to providing financial and job search assistance to minimize the impact on its employees,” the press release added.

“As a result of changes to the competitive landscape within the global cement industry, it has become increasingly difficult for relatively small and aging plants like the Glens Falls facility to cost-effectively manufacture its products. The decision to halt production at this facility is in line with the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its asset base and decrease the complexity of its operations.”

“The decision to halt production at a plant is always difficult,” Alex Car, President of Lehigh Hanson’s Northeast Region was quoted. “We are thankful for the dedication and efforts of our Glens Falls workforce over the years and we will work to minimize the impacts to our employees and the community as much as possible.”

“With the company’s new state-of-the-art and energy-efficient cement plant in Mitchell, Ind., coming online next year, additional cement capacity in the company’s network will be re-directed to the New England area. Lehigh Hanson has also recently invested in upgrades to its Cementon, New York, cement distribution terminal in Greene County.”