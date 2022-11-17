Our November 17 front page

Honor Veterans, Nov. 11 So. Glens Falls Fire Holiday Parade Sunday. Warrensburg students with something to say. Glens Falls budget heat. Bill Gates Diner. NYS Volleyball Tourney in Glens Falls; Lake George seeks D title. So much mail on Stefanik editorial. Election winners & losers. Death of Luisa Cirelli. Rare twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo. Travis Whitehead: Queensbury is hiking taxes by 57% while it sits on a huge reserve. Fed economist at Q Nov. 30. Park & Elm: Open house, Nov. 19; Market is ready, eatery December. Glens Falls Hometown Thanksgiving! 10th Greenwich tractor parade. NYS Volleyball Tourney at Cool Arena, Sat.-Sun. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

