Glens Falls Hospital launches $25-million campaign to rebuild Emergency Department

“Welcome to the Glens Falls Hospital Monsoon Gala,” emcee Mark Behan said to open Saturday night’s “Savor” gala, held under tents in the Emergency Department parking area. More than 300 people withstood the rain to attend.

The tone was celebratory as hospital CEO Paul Scimeca and Mr. Behan announced what they say is the hospital’s largest ever capital campaign — to raise $15 million in private gifts towards the $25 million renovaton and expansion of the Sheridan Emergency Department.

$10.2 million has already been raised, said the hospital, led by:

A $3 million signature gift by the David S and Janet R Sheridan Foundation — “20% of our campaign,” it was noted. The late Mr. Sheridan was a medical device pioneer who created three catheter manufacturing plants in Argyle.

$2.25 million from the Hoopes Family Foundation. It noted the “untimely death” in January of Samuel “Kam” Pruyn Hoopes III.

$1 million from the Charles R. Wood Foundation.

$1 million in honor of Joe and Theresa Conley and family, by daughter Susan.

Introducing Davene Sheridan Brown, Mr. Behan said, “Her parents [Davis and Janet] stepped up nearly 30 years ago to help our emergency department, and now her family is stepping up to lead this new effort.”

Ms. Brown said of her late parents, “Theirs was a unique take on giving. If they saw need, they took action. Healthcare was what made dad’s business thrive, so he gave back generously….

“My parents loved where they lived. Washington County is home. From Whitehall to Granville to Argyle, mom and dad looked for ways to help. They would be so proud of this project.”

Mr. Scimeca said it will be “a major expansion and complete and thorough renovation of our emergency department from its front door to its back door.

“It will include a nearly 8,000 square foot addition, for making sure we have appropriate care spaces for those coming in, whether for major trauma, behavioral health needs or more minor illnesses.

“We have such great care and professional caregivers but they do not have the tools or the space to do the work that they do, and it doesn’t lend itself to a great patient experience.”

The new ED will be 40% larger “and include state-of-the-art care areas”

CT Scanner: Plans include a new onsite scanner expressly for ED patients.

“Nearly double” the rooms for the most seriously ill patients, plus an area for those with lesser illnesses and injuries “so they’ll no longer have to wait while more seriously ill patients are treated.”

Behavioral health: New spaces equipped to serve both adults and children in behavioral health crisis.

Beyond the private campaign, they’ll seek the other $10 million from government and foundation sources.

“I want to make sure you heard that, Dan,” Mr. Behan quipped, pointing to NY State Senator Dan Stec in the audience.

“Our goal is to…to create a new emergency department without saddling Glens Falls Hospital with additional debt. It’s an ambitious goal, but this is an ambitious and generous community.”

Capital campaign chairs are Mr. Behan, founder of Behan Communications; Glens Falls native Kate Herlihy-Schwenker, past President of the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation and an attorney in Albany; and Bill Powers, community leader, philanthropist and past president of the hospital board.

The committee: Susan Salice, Michael Clarke, Davene Sheridan Brown and Dr. Sean Bain.

The previous largest $$ campaign was the “Building a New Glens Falls Hospital” campaign of 2005. It raised $14.2 million for the Northwest Tower project.

Mr. Behan noted, “Our hospital serves six counties in a 6,000 square mile service area, and our Emergency Department treats 40,000 people every year,” residents and “the 8 million people who come to visit this area every year.”

Mr. Scimeca said, “When you pull out of the driveway to the hospital and head north, it is over 100 miles before you find another full service emergency department. That’s a huge responsibility, to be the safety net for a region that stretches from here way up to Plattsburgh.”

Mr. Scimeca cited his own experience as an ER patient at GFH. “The hospital looks very different if you’re laying on a stretcher. It’s something I tell all new employees at orientation.”

Staffing? No word yet on potential staff increases for the expanded Emergency Department space, new Behavioral Health areas, dedicated non-life-threatening care area, and new CT scanner, spokesman Ray Agnew tells The Chronicle.

